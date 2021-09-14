Hillenbrand, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

HI opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

