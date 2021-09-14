HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $3.13. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 35,033 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.