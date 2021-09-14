Hiveterminal Token Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $192,231.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00143525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.22 or 0.00814889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.