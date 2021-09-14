HoDooi (HOD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $226,389.00

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. HoDooi has a market cap of $6.47 million and $226,389.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HoDooi has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00171332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.11 or 1.00127380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.48 or 0.07244338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00889908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.