Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.03. Hologic posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 1,188,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,036. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

