Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Up 2.2%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) shares rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $65.39. Approximately 24,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 43,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

HKXCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

