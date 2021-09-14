HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Reaches $730,967.58

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $730,967.58 and approximately $1.89 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00146049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00818787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043347 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.