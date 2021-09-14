Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Hord has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $978,581.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00180943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.46 or 1.00155657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.37 or 0.07211680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00872442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.