Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.19

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $432,991.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

