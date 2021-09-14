Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Hot Mama’s Foods stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Hot Mama’s Foods has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Hot Mama's Foods alerts:

Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc engages in manufacturing spicy artisanal gourmet condiments. Its products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and varieties of the same or similar products. The company was founded by Matthew Morse in 1984 and is headquartered in Orillia, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.