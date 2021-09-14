Howdoo Price Hits $0.0202 on Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $124,133.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00143741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00783132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 464,515,797 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

