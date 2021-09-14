HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.94

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.94 and last traded at $175.58, with a volume of 21253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOCPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.
The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93.
About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.