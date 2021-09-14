HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.94

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.94 and last traded at $175.58, with a volume of 21253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOCPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.