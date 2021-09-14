HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HPX during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,934. HPX has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

