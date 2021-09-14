HSBC Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Hold

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $153.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

