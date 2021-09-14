HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

LON HSBA traded down GBX 7.45 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 372.90 ($4.87). The stock had a trading volume of 21,690,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 399.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.30. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £76.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

