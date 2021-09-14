Hsenghung Sam Hsu Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 2,764,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

