HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $4,881.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000135 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

