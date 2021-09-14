HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $670.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.06 and a one year high of $715.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $634.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

