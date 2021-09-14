Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Position Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,361,000 after acquiring an additional 471,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $103,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.