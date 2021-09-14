Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $52,675.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.60 or 0.00841627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

