Humanscape (HUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.97 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $73.47 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00142455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00819620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043687 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

