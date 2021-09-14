HUNT Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. HUNT has a market cap of $85.54 million and approximately $197.11 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00143546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00779593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

