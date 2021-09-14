Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,881 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

