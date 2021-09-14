Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0797 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $830,737.65 and approximately $1,760.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00278446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00177462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

