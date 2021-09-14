Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $478,227.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00143546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00779593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars.

