Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Capitalization Tops $134,344.03

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $134,344.03 and approximately $5,303.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00082816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00120916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00170566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.23 or 1.00145464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.19 or 0.07133097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00924995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

