HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $644,896.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00145828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.00818301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043334 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

