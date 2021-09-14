Hyve 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $311,108.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $311,108.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00171332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.11 or 1.00127380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.48 or 0.07244338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00889908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

