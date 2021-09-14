Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73. 41,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,497,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

