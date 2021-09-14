Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $6,860.97 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $6,860.97 or 0.14628713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $14,886.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00170176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.92 or 1.00181744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.79 or 0.06999458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.00885093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.