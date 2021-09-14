ichi.farm Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.04 or 1.00170851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.52 or 0.07206010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00868933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

