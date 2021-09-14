ICHI Reaches Market Cap of $14.51 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 1% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00008829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00169486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.73 or 0.99706964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.40 or 0.07029849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00884332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,512,340 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

