Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

