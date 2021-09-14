ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $264.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.50 and its 200-day moving average is $217.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

