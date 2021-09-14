ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $276.00 to $302.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ICON Public traded as high as $264.81 and last traded at $264.51, with a volume of 6702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.77.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICLR. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

