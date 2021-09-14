Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

ICVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Icosavax stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. 5,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,726. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). Research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

