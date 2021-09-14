Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.96 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Get Icosavax alerts:

ICVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.