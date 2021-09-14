Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Up 5.2%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.73. 5,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). As a group, analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

