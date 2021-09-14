ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Airport Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America.

