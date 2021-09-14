ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 2,424 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICUI traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $239.22. The company had a trading volume of 214,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,282. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.47.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ICU Medical by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

