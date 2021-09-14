IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 179,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

