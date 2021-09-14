IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $684,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $9.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $664.48. 5,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,399. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

