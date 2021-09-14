Idle Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Idle has a total market cap of $15.62 million and $290,035.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00013111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00121308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00175524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.26 or 1.00265432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.86 or 0.07131858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00866671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.