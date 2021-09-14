Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.29. 4,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

