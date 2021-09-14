iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

ILIAF stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $147.25 and a fifty-two week high of $215.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.51.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

