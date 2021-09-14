Illuvium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.91 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $307.46 million and approximately $37.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $484.24 or 0.01051623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00172533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,974.13 or 0.99842074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.99 or 0.07186141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00918037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

