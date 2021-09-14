Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Reaches $315.05 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $315.05 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $496.19 or 0.01052469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00180136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.11 or 1.00273752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.28 or 0.07259040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00870617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

