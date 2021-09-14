imbrex Market Cap Hits $115,129.71 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $115,129.71 and approximately $242.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

