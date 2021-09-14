imbrex (REX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. imbrex has a market cap of $116,290.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00739479 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.