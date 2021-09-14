Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 842.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,083 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.49% of Immersion worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 2,232.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immersion by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,144. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

